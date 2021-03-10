Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.76

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.76 and last traded at $46.76, with a volume of 1534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.56.

CTBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $53.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.65 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 528.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

