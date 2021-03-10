CommunityGeneration (CGEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

CommunityGeneration (CURRENCY:CGEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. CommunityGeneration has a total market cap of $231,422.66 and approximately $1.00 worth of CommunityGeneration was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CommunityGeneration has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One CommunityGeneration token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $281.29 or 0.00510002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00069601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00057289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00075074 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.87 or 0.00558198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00075897 BTC.

CommunityGeneration Token Profile

CommunityGeneration’s total supply is 466,427,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,588,244 tokens. CommunityGeneration’s official Twitter account is @cgennetwork . The official website for CommunityGeneration is www.cgen.network

CommunityGeneration Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommunityGeneration directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CommunityGeneration should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CommunityGeneration using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

