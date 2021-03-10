Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,668 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.22% of Commvault Systems worth $31,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.18, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average of $51.00. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $72.33.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,746,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,463. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.