Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) shot up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.15 and last traded at $66.58. 442,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 392,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.16.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVLT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.09.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,336,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $437,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,745 shares of company stock worth $1,931,963. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Commvault Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Commvault Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.