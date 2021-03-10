Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Trading Up 7.2%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)’s share price was up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 3,263,527 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,040,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 602,135 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 76,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 65.1% during the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 577,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 227,715 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 449,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

