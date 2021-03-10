Comparing Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

This table compares Akamai Technologies and SilverSun Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $2.89 billion 5.48 $478.04 million $3.61 26.89 SilverSun Technologies $38.50 million 0.75 $6.79 million N/A N/A

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than SilverSun Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Akamai Technologies and SilverSun Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 18.01% 17.69% 9.46% SilverSun Technologies -2.94% -2.16% -1.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Akamai Technologies and SilverSun Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 0 7 13 0 2.65 SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $120.39, suggesting a potential upside of 24.02%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats SilverSun Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients. It also offers Enterprise Application Access that enables adaptive access to application; Enterprise Threat Protector to enable enterprise security teams to identify, block, and mitigate targeted attack; Ion, a suite of intelligent performance optimization tool and control; Dynamic Site Accelerator to accelerate and secure interactive website; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of website in a pre-production environment; and mPulse that provides real-time website performance data for customers to enhance their digital experiences. In addition, the company provides Aura Managed CDN, DNS Infrastructure, and security and personalization service; and adaptive delivery, download delivery, media service live, and media analytic solutions, as well as NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organizations; and various channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products. In addition, the company provides managed, cybersecurity, business continuity, disaster recovery, data back-up, network maintenance and service upgrades, and application hosting services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.