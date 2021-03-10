Comparing Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Arvinas alerts:

This table compares Arvinas and Aquestive Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas -403.77% -46.99% -35.34% Aquestive Therapeutics -87.18% N/A -74.81%

This table compares Arvinas and Aquestive Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas $42.98 million 82.23 -$70.29 million ($2.13) -33.95 Aquestive Therapeutics $52.61 million 2.86 -$66.25 million ($2.42) -1.85

Aquestive Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Arvinas. Arvinas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aquestive Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Arvinas has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aquestive Therapeutics has a beta of 3.77, meaning that its share price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Arvinas and Aquestive Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas 0 0 9 0 3.00 Aquestive Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Arvinas currently has a consensus target price of $105.91, indicating a potential upside of 46.47%. Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 250.48%. Given Aquestive Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aquestive Therapeutics is more favorable than Arvinas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.7% of Arvinas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Aquestive Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Arvinas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Aquestive Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aquestive Therapeutics beats Arvinas on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer. It is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. The company has collaborations with Pfizer Inc., Genentech, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., and Bayer AG. Arvinas, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates comprise Libervant, a buccal soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of epileptic seizures; and Exservan, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's proprietary pipeline of complex molecule products include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; and AQST-305, a sublingual film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly. It also develops APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat Parkinson's disease. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.