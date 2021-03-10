Comparing Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) and Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) and Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Central Puerto has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eversource Energy has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Central Puerto and Eversource Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto 17.18% 8.80% 4.55% Eversource Energy 13.57% 8.88% 2.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Central Puerto and Eversource Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto 0 0 0 0 N/A Eversource Energy 2 6 4 0 2.17

Eversource Energy has a consensus price target of $89.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.49%. Given Eversource Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eversource Energy is more favorable than Central Puerto.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Central Puerto and Eversource Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto $606.52 million 0.56 $182.34 million $0.99 2.26 Eversource Energy $8.53 billion 3.29 $909.05 million $3.45 23.69

Eversource Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Central Puerto. Central Puerto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eversource Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Eversource Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Eversource Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eversource Energy beats Central Puerto on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and two wind farms with a total installed capacity of 3,810 MW. Central Puerto S.A. was founded in 1989 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates regulated water utilities. It also provides water services to approximately 229,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal and fire protection customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, the United States. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy was founded in 1927 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

