Comparing Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and Loews (NYSE:L)

Loews (NYSE:L) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.4% of Loews shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Loews shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Loews and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loews -8.71% 3.16% 0.77% Lemonade N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Loews and Lemonade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loews $14.93 billion 0.90 $932.00 million N/A N/A Lemonade N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Loews has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Loews and Lemonade, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loews 0 2 0 0 2.00 Lemonade 3 3 3 0 2.00

Loews currently has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.51%. Lemonade has a consensus price target of $94.43, suggesting a potential upside of 0.38%. Given Loews’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Loews is more favorable than Lemonade.

Summary

Loews beats Lemonade on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds. It also provides commercial property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprising workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages; loss-sensitive insurance programs; and warranty, risk management, information, and claims administration services. The company markets its insurance products and services through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters. In addition, it offers contract drilling services through a fleet of 15 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships and 11 semisubmersible rigs. Further, the company is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) through natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,610 miles of interconnected pipelines; 455 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and 14 underground storage fields with an aggregate gas capacity of approximately 205 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, the company operates a chain of 26 hotels; and develops, manufactures, and markets a range of extrusion blow-molded and injection molded plastic containers for customers in the pharmaceutical, dairy, household chemicals, food/nutraceuticals, industrial/specialty chemicals, and water and beverage/juice segments, as well as manufactures commodity and differentiated plastic resins from recycled plastic materials. Loews Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company, formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc., was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

