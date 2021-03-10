Comparing Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares 26.37% 10.36% 1.31% Webster Financial 20.01% 9.30% 0.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Webster Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares $191.96 million 4.29 $54.64 million $5.52 14.95 Webster Financial $1.44 billion 3.73 $382.72 million $4.07 14.63

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Nicolet Bankshares. Webster Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nicolet Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and Webster Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Webster Financial 0 3 5 1 2.78

Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $68.67, indicating a potential downside of 16.77%. Webster Financial has a consensus price target of $50.70, indicating a potential downside of 14.83%. Given Webster Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than Nicolet Bankshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.7% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Webster Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Webster Financial beats Nicolet Bankshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien mortgages, junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, and remote deposit capture services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks. Additionally, the company provides investment strategy and transactional services to financial institutions. As of October 20, 2020, it operated 36 branches throughout Wisconsin and Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and commercial and industrial lending and leasing, commercial real estate lending, equipment financing, and asset-based lending, as well as treasury and payment services. This segment also offers asset management, financial planning and trust services, and deposit and loan products for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines or loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The company also offers online and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of April 7, 2020, it operated 157 banking centers and 309 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

