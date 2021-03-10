Comparing Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) & MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) and MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Solar Senior Capital has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Solar Senior Capital and MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital 37.91% 8.50% 3.86% MFS Multimarket Income Trust N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of Solar Senior Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Solar Senior Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Solar Senior Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. MFS Multimarket Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Solar Senior Capital pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Solar Senior Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MFS Multimarket Income Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solar Senior Capital and MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital $40.09 million 6.06 $22.94 million $1.41 10.74 MFS Multimarket Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solar Senior Capital has higher revenue and earnings than MFS Multimarket Income Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Solar Senior Capital and MFS Multimarket Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Senior Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67 MFS Multimarket Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solar Senior Capital presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.51%. Given Solar Senior Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Solar Senior Capital is more favorable than MFS Multimarket Income Trust.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital beats MFS Multimarket Income Trust on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans. The fund prefers debt investments between $5 million and $30 million in companies with EBITDA between $20 million and $60 million.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, corporate bonds of U.S. and foreign issuers, and debt instruments of issuers located in emerging market countries with an average duration of 5.1 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach while focusing on factors such as underlying credit quality, collateral characteristics, and indenture provisions, and the issuer's management ability, capital structure, leverage, and ability to meet its current obligations. It seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against a combination of the Citigroup World Government Bond Non-Dollar Hedged Index, JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Global, Lehman Brothers U.S. Credit Bond Index, Lehman Brothers U.S. Government/Mortgage Bond Index, and Lehman Brothers U.S. High-Yield Corporate Bond Index. MFS Multimarket Income Trust was formed on March 12, 1987 and is domiciled in the Unites States.

