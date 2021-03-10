COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CMPS traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $42.63. 3,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,193. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $61.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

