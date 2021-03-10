COMPASS Pathways plc’s (NASDAQ:CMPS) Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 17th

COMPASS Pathways’ (NASDAQ:CMPS) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, March 17th. COMPASS Pathways had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on September 18th. The total size of the offering was $127,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

CMPS stock opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.34. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $61.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth $36,554,000. Founders Fund VII Management LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth about $26,572,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at about $17,450,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at about $12,784,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth about $11,562,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

