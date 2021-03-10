Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Shares Down 0.2%

Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €64.80 ($76.24) and last traded at €65.55 ($77.12). 214,389 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 68,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at €65.70 ($77.29).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Baader Bank set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €77.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is €77.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30.

Compugroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology services for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

