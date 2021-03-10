Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.36

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.36 and traded as high as C$6.23. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$6.11, with a volume of 240,774 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$490.55 million and a P/E ratio of 21.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.41%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 883,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,741,450. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $179,590.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

