Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS:CSVI traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.23. Computer Services has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $63.50.

Get Computer Services alerts:

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter. Computer Services had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 22.41%.

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.