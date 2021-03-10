Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) shares rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 126,183 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 74,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $138.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 289,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 204,800 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 240,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 130,800 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTG)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

