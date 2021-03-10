comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. comScore updated its FY 2021

Shares of SCOR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 46,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,369. comScore has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $208.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.10.

SCOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of comScore in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

