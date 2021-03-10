comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Shares Gap Up to $3.05

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.05, but opened at $3.40. comScore shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 56,254 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of comScore in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get comScore alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.10.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). comScore had a negative net margin of 15.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. comScore’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in comScore during the fourth quarter worth $4,784,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in comScore by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,053,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 771,572 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in comScore by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 664,651 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in comScore by 77.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 150,605 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in comScore by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 129,951 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.