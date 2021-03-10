Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Up 9.1%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) shares rose 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 4,446,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,368,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRK. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 19.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

