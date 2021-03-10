Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.92

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.92 and last traded at $29.48, with a volume of 3645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

Several analysts have commented on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($3.26). The business had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 342.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

