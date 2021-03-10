Conceal (CCX) Market Capitalization Hits $1.88 Million

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. Conceal has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $4,467.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded 60% higher against the dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,645.92 or 0.99749686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00035407 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.80 or 0.00424035 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.41 or 0.00842441 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.00295264 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00087822 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00044460 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,618,095 coins and its circulating supply is 10,263,415 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

