Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) vs. BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Head to Head Survey

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) and BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

69.7% of Concert Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of BioLineRx shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Concert Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of BioLineRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Concert Pharmaceuticals and BioLineRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals $1.08 million 186.19 -$78.17 million ($3.29) -1.90 BioLineRx N/A N/A -$25.45 million ($2.55) -1.14

BioLineRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Concert Pharmaceuticals. Concert Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioLineRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Concert Pharmaceuticals and BioLineRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals -921.38% -55.20% -44.83% BioLineRx N/A -96.27% -55.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Concert Pharmaceuticals and BioLineRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 BioLineRx 0 0 2 0 3.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 236.00%. BioLineRx has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 415.46%. Given BioLineRx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioLineRx is more favorable than Concert Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Concert Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLineRx has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease. The company has strategic collaborations with Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Cipla Technologies; Processa Pharmaceuticals; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions. The company has collaboration agreement with MSD for the cancer immunotherapy field; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; and Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and Genentech's TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) in Phase 1b/2 studies for solid tumors. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi'in, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.