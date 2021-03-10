Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) (LON:CNC) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.45 Per Share

Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) (LON:CNC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L)’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON CNC traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 97 ($1.27). The company had a trading volume of 29,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,840. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.16 million and a P/E ratio of 25.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 98.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 100.65. Concurrent Technologies Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 57.10 ($0.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 126 ($1.65).

Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) Company Profile

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. The company provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX boards, advanced mezzanine cards, VME processor boards, CompactPCI products, XMC modules, and firmware and software products, as well as accessories, including breakout cables for high-density connectors and storage modules.

