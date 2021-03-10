Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) (LON:CNC) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.45 Per Share

Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) (LON:CNC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L)’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON CNC traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 97 ($1.27). The company had a trading volume of 29,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,840. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.16 million and a P/E ratio of 25.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 98.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 100.65. Concurrent Technologies Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 57.10 ($0.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 126 ($1.65).
Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) Company Profile
See Also: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.