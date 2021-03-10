Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $48.15

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.15 ($0.63) and traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 46 ($0.60), with a volume of 75,970 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.04 million and a PE ratio of -35.38.

In other Condor Gold news, insider Jeffrey Laszlo Karoly bought 12,500 shares of Condor Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £3,875 ($5,062.71).

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. It owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua. The company also holds 100% interests in Rio Luna concession covering an area of 43 square kilometers located in Central Highlands, Nicaragua; and Estrella concession covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in southwest of Siuna, Nicaragua.

