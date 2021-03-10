Connectome (CNTM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.26 Million

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, Connectome has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Connectome has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connectome token can currently be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00002642 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Connectome alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00054843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00010032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.63 or 0.00767299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00066322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00029618 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00040397 BTC.

Connectome Profile

CNTM is a token. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.