ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,061 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.86% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,101,000 after acquiring an additional 159,755 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 25.3% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 574,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 115,976 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 18.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 632,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 99,207 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 57,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $607,000. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNOB opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.41. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.38 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,998,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

