ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.84 Billion

Brokerages forecast that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will post $6.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $7.80 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $4.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $29.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.98 billion to $33.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $31.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.26 billion to $32.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,080 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,302,000 after acquiring an additional 151,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $554,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,580 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $59.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

