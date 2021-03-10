CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading Up 6.4%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.24. 345,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 469,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CEIX shares. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $382.51 million, a PE ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $324.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.20 million. CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 329.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.