Constellation (DAG) Achieves Market Cap of $55.98 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 24.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Constellation has a market capitalization of $55.98 million and $2.31 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Constellation has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Constellation token can currently be bought for $0.0442 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00054899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.24 or 0.00773810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00066055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00030151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003741 BTC.

About Constellation

DAG is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

