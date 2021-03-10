Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Stock Price Up 5%

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.95 and last traded at $28.63. Approximately 375,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 479,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $200,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,359.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,089 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.