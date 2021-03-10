Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,387.56 and last traded at $1,371.08. 334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,323.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNSWF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC cut their price target on Constellation Software from $1,865.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Software from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,852.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,292.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware.

