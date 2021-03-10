Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.85 and last traded at $30.73. Approximately 248,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 444,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Construction Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $38,125,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,609.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,215,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,124,950. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,908,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 22.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,997,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,563,000 after acquiring an additional 547,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after purchasing an additional 89,158 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 330.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 518,558 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 220,351 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

