Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Gap Down to $4.89

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $4.23. Contango Oil & Gas shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 20,506 shares.

The company has a market cap of $833.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,495,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,009 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,486,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,213,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,177,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 54,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

