Content Value Network Trading Up 27,802.5% Over Last 7 Days (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Content Value Network coin can currently be bought for $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and approximately $755,140.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Content Value Network has traded up 27,802.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00054225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00010257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.70 or 0.00754637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00065903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00029164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00039812 BTC.

Content Value Network Coin Profile

CVNT is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io . Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Content Value Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.