ContentBox Price Tops $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. One ContentBox token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $3.51 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009291 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.18 or 0.00415925 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,418,382,470 tokens. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

ContentBox Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.