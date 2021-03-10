Contentos (COS) Trading Up 46% Over Last 7 Days

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 46% against the dollar. Contentos has a market cap of $67.05 million and approximately $23.66 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00052281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00011581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.03 or 0.00727361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00064900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00028331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,808,003,212 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io

Buying and Selling Contentos

