CONTRACOIN Price Tops $0.32 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $10.02 million and $108,688.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CONTRACOIN

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,352,472 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

