Contrasting Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP)

FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP) and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and Continental Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FieldPoint Petroleum $2.17 million 0.10 -$3.26 million N/A N/A Continental Resources $4.63 billion 2.37 $775.64 million $2.25 13.36

Continental Resources has higher revenue and earnings than FieldPoint Petroleum.

Volatility and Risk

FieldPoint Petroleum has a beta of 2.98, indicating that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Resources has a beta of 3.37, indicating that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.8% of Continental Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of FieldPoint Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.6% of Continental Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FieldPoint Petroleum and Continental Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FieldPoint Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Continental Resources 2 18 3 0 2.04

Continental Resources has a consensus target price of $18.13, suggesting a potential downside of 39.84%. Given Continental Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Continental Resources is more favorable than FieldPoint Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and Continental Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Continental Resources -10.54% -2.05% -0.91%

Summary

Continental Resources beats FieldPoint Petroleum on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FieldPoint Petroleum

FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal properties include Block A-49, Spraberry Trend, and Serbin Field, Texas; Sulimar Field, New Mexico; West Allen Field, Oklahoma; and Longwood Field, Louisiana. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. On June 24, 2020, FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation filed a voluntary petition for Liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2019, its proved reserves were 1,619 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 707 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

