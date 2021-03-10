Contrasting Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Gladstone Land shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Gladstone Land shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Gladstone Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Land 4.83% 0.88% 0.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alpine Income Property Trust and Gladstone Land, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00 Gladstone Land 0 0 5 0 3.00

Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.56%. Gladstone Land has a consensus price target of $19.10, suggesting a potential upside of 1.98%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than Gladstone Land.

Dividends

Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Gladstone Land pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alpine Income Property Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Gladstone Land has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Land has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Gladstone Land’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $13.23 million 10.23 $3.59 million N/A N/A Gladstone Land $40.69 million 12.31 $1.74 million $0.57 32.86

Alpine Income Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gladstone Land.

Summary

Gladstone Land beats Alpine Income Property Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, figs, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years and harvested annually. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. The Company pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 93 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 20 times over the prior 23 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0449 per month, or $0.5388 per year.

