CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,535,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 792,211 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.49% of CoreCivic worth $121,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 61.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,056,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 781,694 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 39.0% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,836,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 515,439 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 130.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 484,645 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 618.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 314,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 270,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,221 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $975.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.23.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoreCivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

