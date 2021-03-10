CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) SVP Maile Kaiser Sells 350 Shares

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) SVP Maile Kaiser sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $39,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,803.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:COR traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.08. The company had a trading volume of 325,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.71. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 103.7% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

