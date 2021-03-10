Cormark Weighs in on Black Diamond Group Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Black Diamond Group in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BDI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.10 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of BDI stock opened at C$3.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$204.46 million and a P/E ratio of -58.50. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of C$0.90 and a 12 month high of C$3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.