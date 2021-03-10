CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Stock Price Up 7%

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s stock price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 1,506,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,498,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

CRMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $264.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMD. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in CorMedix in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 609.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 127,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

