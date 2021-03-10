Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Trading 5.6% Higher

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.88 and last traded at $33.60. 1,296,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,648,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 809.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

