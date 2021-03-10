Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,513 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Corteva by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Corteva by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

CTVA opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average is $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

