Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.14 and last traded at $47.00. Approximately 3,388,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,543,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

