Cortex (CTXC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.24 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a market capitalization of $48.24 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cortex has traded up 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00052641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.83 or 0.00726170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00064927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00028547 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

