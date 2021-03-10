Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

CJR.B stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.56. 312,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.86. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$1.78 and a 52-week high of C$5.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CJR.B shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

