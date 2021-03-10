Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.81

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.81 and last traded at C$5.72, with a volume of 716248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CJR.B. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -1.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.00%.

About Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

